Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CEO Jennifer M. Johnson Sells 55,201 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,305 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

