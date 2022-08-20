Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,886 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,789,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 865,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 215,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $13.08 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ULCC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

