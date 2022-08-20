fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) PT Raised to $7.00 at Needham & Company LLC

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FUBO. Roth Capital cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.46.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $806.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $221.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Analysts predict that fuboTV will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

