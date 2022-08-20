G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca Sells 80,000 Shares

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $539.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

About G1 Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 96,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.