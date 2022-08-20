G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca Sells 80,000 Shares

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of GTHX stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $539.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GTHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.