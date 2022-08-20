GAM Holding AG Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GAM Holding AG cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 123.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

