GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 88.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 34.1% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GATX. StockNews.com lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of GATX opened at $100.69 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.22.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

