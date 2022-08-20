GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GDS were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in GDS by 15,999.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 75,836 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GDS by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 674,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in GDS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in GDS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDS. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 0.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.91 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

