Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,963,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,612 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,204,000 after acquiring an additional 787,973 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,410,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,018,000 after acquiring an additional 573,467 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,807,000 after acquiring an additional 368,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1,580.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 304,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 286,461 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genpact Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE:G opened at $48.51 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

