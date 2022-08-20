GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTLB. KeyCorp upped their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.93. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,743 shares of company stock worth $10,569,762.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in GitLab by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in GitLab by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.