GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTLB. KeyCorp upped their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.42.
GitLab Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.93. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,743 shares of company stock worth $10,569,762.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in GitLab by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in GitLab by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
