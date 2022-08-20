Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 150.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,239 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.