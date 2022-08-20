Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,315 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,111,000 after acquiring an additional 279,692 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 236,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 143,271 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $40.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $59.96.

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.