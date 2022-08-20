Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,588,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,551,000 after acquiring an additional 614,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,620,000 after purchasing an additional 469,077 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,572,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,525,000 after purchasing an additional 611,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,447,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,833,000 after purchasing an additional 653,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 175,243 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

