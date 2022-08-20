Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,114 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Gores Holdings VIII were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $1,020,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Gores Holdings VIII Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GIIX opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.