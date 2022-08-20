Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $91.14. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.