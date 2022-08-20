GraniteShares Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.4% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.9 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 123.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

