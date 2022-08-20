Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Gap Up to $29.60

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.60, but opened at $30.45. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $29.74, with a volume of 173 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities lowered Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 9.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $525.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.43 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

