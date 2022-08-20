Gregg C. Sengstack Sells 10,000 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total value of $954,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,997 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,033.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.57. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

