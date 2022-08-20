Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) by 357.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grindrod Shipping were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRIN opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.89. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 57.86% and a net margin of 33.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Grindrod Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.45%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRIN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

