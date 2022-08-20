Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.50 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

NYSE TV opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Alua Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 6,538,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,246 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,746,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,751,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 420.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,399,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,628 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,965,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,795,000 after purchasing an additional 954,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

