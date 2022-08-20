Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,191,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,845 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $17,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after purchasing an additional 325,025 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,253 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,684,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,123,000 after purchasing an additional 101,668 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,963,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,849,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

