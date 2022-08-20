Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $42.07 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

