Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 432,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,609 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $4,176,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO James W. Green acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,248,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,173,707.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.42. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $135.32 million, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

