HC Wainwright Lowers Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Price Target to $5.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNMD. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

MNMD opened at 0.85 on Tuesday. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of 0.53 and a fifty-two week high of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.70 and its 200 day moving average is 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 29th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 29th.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total value of 25,733.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,857 shares in the company, valued at 2,743,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,123 shares of company stock worth $140,223. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

