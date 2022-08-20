HC Wainwright Trims Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Target Price to $17.00

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan Stock Performance

NOVN opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Novan has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

About Novan

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novan by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.