HC Wainwright Trims Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Target Price to $17.00

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.
NOVN opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Novan has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.
Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.
