Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 348,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $76,409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,535,000 after buying an additional 1,614,865 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,216,000 after buying an additional 679,267 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 703,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 600,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.67. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

