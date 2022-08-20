Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 22.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after acquiring an additional 85,739 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

HIW opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.