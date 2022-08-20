Hikari Tsushin Inc. Acquires 537 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.3% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

