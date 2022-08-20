HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 554.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 183,978 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of HMST opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Insider Transactions at HomeStreet

In related news, EVP Amen Darrell Van acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.80 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $854,400. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

See Also

