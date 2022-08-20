Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.45

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.45 and last traded at $60.48, with a volume of 10946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.73.

Several analysts have commented on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,100,633. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

