Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hour Loop Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOUR opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hour Loop has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Institutional Trading of Hour Loop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hour Loop by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hour Loop in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hour Loop by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter.

Hour Loop Company Profile

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

