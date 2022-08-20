Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $2.99

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $2.84. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 107,899 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $412.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $2,697,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $2,881,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.