IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 187 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Derbend Asset Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 8,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 12,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 6,465 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $286.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.82 and a 200 day moving average of $279.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

