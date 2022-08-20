Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Down to $53.90

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.90, but opened at $51.96. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $51.97, with a volume of 2,425 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.52%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -493.82%.

Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

