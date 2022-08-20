ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $17,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 81.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICUI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $167.11 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.60 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.34.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

