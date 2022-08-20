IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $18,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in IDEX by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 329,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,150,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of IDEX by 12.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of IDEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

IDEX Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $215.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.50 and its 200-day moving average is $192.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

