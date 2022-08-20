IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) PT Lowered to $1.50

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IM Cannabis Trading Up 2.5 %

IMCC opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $34.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IM Cannabis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 712.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,758 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 32.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 987,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 244,586 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC increased its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

