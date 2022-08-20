Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,691 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $545,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,215,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.90.
Independence Realty Trust Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
