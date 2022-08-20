Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,691 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $545,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,215,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Independence Realty Trust Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.