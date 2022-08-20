Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Viseras Enrique Minarro Sells 19,000 Shares

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,142,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,784,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,748,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,732 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

