Insider Selling: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Sells 20,553 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,834,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $143.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.14 and its 200-day moving average is $110.74. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after buying an additional 45,708 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $3,191,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

