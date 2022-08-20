Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells 110,458 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $3,089,510.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,882 shares in the company, valued at $32,162,199.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Flywire Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of FLYW opened at $25.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.81. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Flywire by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,759,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Flywire by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after acquiring an additional 824,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Flywire by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 675,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flywire to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

