Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells 110,458 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $3,089,510.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,162,199.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Flywire Price Performance
Shares of FLYW stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLYW. Stephens began coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flywire (FLYW)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.