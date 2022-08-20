Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $481,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,031 shares in the company, valued at $30,244,325.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,242 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $80,059.32.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,473 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $84,005.19.

On Thursday, June 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 646 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $30,962.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $99.00.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2,395.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,597,000 after purchasing an additional 980,464 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 484,163 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 386,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,257,000 after purchasing an additional 235,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

