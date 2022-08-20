Insider Selling: International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $553,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,918,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $25.45 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 40.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on International Money Express to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

