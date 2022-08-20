Insider Selling: International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $553,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,918,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
International Money Express Price Performance
NASDAQ IMXI opened at $25.45 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 40.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on International Money Express to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
See Also
