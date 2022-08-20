Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CTO Sells 37,354 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $724,294.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,927.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $688.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after buying an additional 250,654 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 287,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 112,575 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

