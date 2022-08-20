Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CTO Sells 37,354 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $724,294.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,927.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Liquidity Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $688.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services Company Profile
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
