Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $975,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,614,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,179,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PTC Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $119.50 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day moving average is $110.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

