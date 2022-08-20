Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) COO Sells 12,426 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 12,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $1,855,574.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PG opened at $149.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day moving average of $150.16. The company has a market cap of $357.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.