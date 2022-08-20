Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insperity were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Insperity by 294.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Insperity by 10.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insperity Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $575,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,076 shares of company stock worth $6,444,985 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $113.66 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.08 and a 200 day moving average of $99.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

