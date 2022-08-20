Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Insulet were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $267.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 534.84 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.67. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.23.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

