Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Position Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of PSJ opened at $103.68 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $158.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average is $101.67.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

