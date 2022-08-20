Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,147 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,934,000 after buying an additional 6,618,701 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after buying an additional 638,786 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 745,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,947,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 506.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 470,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 392,505 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

